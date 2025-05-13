Left Menu

Nail-Biting Victory: Bhowanipur Club Triumphs in CAB One-Day Tournament

Bhowanipur Club clinched an exciting five-run victory against Eastern Railway Sports Association to win the CAB First Division Senior Knockout One-Day Tournament. Key performances came from Vivek Singh, Aamir Gani, and Abhimanyu Easwaran, while Jesal Karia and Rajkumar Pal led the bowling attack to secure a narrow win.

The Bhowanipur Club emerged victorious in a thrilling contest, defeating the Eastern Railway Sports Association by a mere five runs to capture the CAB First Division Senior Knockout One-Day Tournament title.

Opting to bat first, Bhowanipur posted a competitive score of 207 in 49.5 overs, with standout innings from Vivek Singh, who scored 55, and crucial contributions from Aamir Gani, contributing 42, and Abhimanyu Easwaran, who added 35.

In response, Eastern Railway fell short, reaching 202 in 49.1 overs despite Ravi Singh's valiant 69. Bhowanipur's Jesal Karia and Rajkumar Pal delivered with the ball, taking significant wickets to steer their team to a hard-fought victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

