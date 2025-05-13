Left Menu

Everton's Farewell to Goodison: Memories and New Beginnings

Dave Bond, manager of The Winslow Hotel, reminisces about Everton's history as the club prepares to leave Goodison Park. Fans recall cherished memories at the historic stadium, which has been the venue for significant life events and emotional matches. The club looks ahead to a new era at Bramley-Moore Dock.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-05-2025 23:01 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 23:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amidst a sense of nostalgia, Everton fans, supported by notable figures like Dave Bond, the manager of The Winslow Hotel, prepare to bid farewell to Goodison Park. The iconic venue has been the heart of Everton's journey for 133 years, holding a significant place in the club's and fans' history.

For many supporters, Goodison Park is more than just a stadium. It is a place filled with personal and collective memories, from exhilarating matches to major life events held within its walls. Poet Jem Joynson-Cox encapsulated this sentiment in her poem, 'Goodbye Goodison'.

As Everton moves to the state-of-the-art Bramley-Moore Dock stadium, the transition represents both an end and a beginning. Fans and businesses like The Winslow adjust to the changes while holding onto the club's legacy. The women's team, making Goodison their new home, adds a new chapter to its storied history.

