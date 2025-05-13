Everton's Farewell to Goodison: Memories and New Beginnings

Amidst a sense of nostalgia, Everton fans, supported by notable figures like Dave Bond, the manager of The Winslow Hotel, prepare to bid farewell to Goodison Park. The iconic venue has been the heart of Everton's journey for 133 years, holding a significant place in the club's and fans' history.

For many supporters, Goodison Park is more than just a stadium. It is a place filled with personal and collective memories, from exhilarating matches to major life events held within its walls. Poet Jem Joynson-Cox encapsulated this sentiment in her poem, 'Goodbye Goodison'.

As Everton moves to the state-of-the-art Bramley-Moore Dock stadium, the transition represents both an end and a beginning. Fans and businesses like The Winslow adjust to the changes while holding onto the club's legacy. The women's team, making Goodison their new home, adds a new chapter to its storied history.

