India to Host First-Ever Tennis Cricket Ball World Cup and Asia Cup

India is poised to make history by hosting the inaugural Tennis Cricket Ball World Cup and Asia Cup, marking the first global events of their kind to be held with tennis balls, according to a statement from the Tennis Cricket Association of India (TCAI). The rapidly expanding sport has gained significant traction in the country, supported by various tennis leagues.

The International Tennis Cricket Federation (ITCF) has praised the Dream League of India, an annual series that not only hosts franchise contests but also fosters regional talent through inter-regional tournaments. This league, launched by Servotech Sports in May 2025, allows standout players to vie for national selection in the prestigious tournaments.

The league offers opportunities for both junior and senior players, with six franchises competing across these categories. Registration for the Dream League is open to all, with nationwide trials held across numerous districts. The spotlight is on discovering and nurturing grassroots talent, providing players with pathways to national and international recognition in tennis cricket, including selection for the World Cup and Asia Cup.

(With inputs from agencies.)