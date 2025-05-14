Left Menu

Uruguay's CAS Appeal Rejected Over Copa America Brawl

The Court of Arbitration for Sport has dismissed an appeal by Uruguay players and their football association against penalties imposed for a brawl with Colombian fans during the Copa America semi-final. Players faced suspensions and fines, with arguments of self-defense deemed non-legitimate by the panel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-05-2025 00:08 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 00:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant ruling, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has rejected an appeal challenging the disciplinary measures imposed on Uruguay's players and their football association (AUF) following an altercation during last year's Copa America semi-final against Colombia.

The contentious incident unfolded when Uruguay players reportedly clashed with Colombian fans following Colombia's 1-0 victory. The players argued self-defense, claiming they intervened to protect their families from nearby hostilities.

However, CAS concluded the players' actions did not align with legitimate defense principles, underscoring the voluntary and violent nature of their conduct. As a result, several players face fines and match suspensions, affecting international play.

(With inputs from agencies.)

