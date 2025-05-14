Uruguay's CAS Appeal Rejected Over Copa America Brawl

In a significant ruling, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has rejected an appeal challenging the disciplinary measures imposed on Uruguay's players and their football association (AUF) following an altercation during last year's Copa America semi-final against Colombia.

The contentious incident unfolded when Uruguay players reportedly clashed with Colombian fans following Colombia's 1-0 victory. The players argued self-defense, claiming they intervened to protect their families from nearby hostilities.

However, CAS concluded the players' actions did not align with legitimate defense principles, underscoring the voluntary and violent nature of their conduct. As a result, several players face fines and match suspensions, affecting international play.

