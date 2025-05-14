The New Era of India’s Test Batting: Filling Kohli & Sharma’s Shoes

England's pace maestro James Anderson has voiced confidence in the next generation of Indian Test cricket batters, describing them as aggressive and fearless enough to step into the substantial void left by legends Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

The cricketing world watched as Kohli and Sharma bid adieu to Test cricket, parting ways with the format that saw them carve colossal careers. Kohli's retirement record stands testament to his prowess—accumulating 9,230 runs with 30 centuries over 123 matches. Sharma, meanwhile, scored 4,301 runs with 12 centuries across 67 Tests.

With a series against India on the horizon and facing local challenges in the Ashes series, Anderson warns against complacency. India, despite entering a new era, remains a formidable opponent, requiring England to maintain focus and respect their impending adversaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)