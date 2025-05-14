Escalating Tensions Put Pakistan's Asia Cup Hockey Participation in Doubt

The participation of Pakistan in this year's Hero Asia Cup hockey tournament, scheduled to be held in India, is under severe doubt following escalating tensions between the two nations in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack.

The situation is compounded by India's Operation Sindoor and subsequent military responses. The hostile environment has led to an advisory from the Indian government, which Pakistani authorities are expected to adhere to before making a decision about attending the event.

With the tournament slated for Rajgir, Bihar, the pressure is on the Asian Hockey Federation to decide whether to proceed with a seven-team championship or invite another team if Pakistan does not participate.

(With inputs from agencies.)