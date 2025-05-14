Tour de France 2023: An Iconic Finish in Montmartre

The 2023 Tour de France is set to conclude with an unprecedented finish at Montmartre, as announced by race organizers. This departure from tradition is inspired by the Paris Olympics' 2024 road race, which attracted over half a million viewers.

The riders will ascend Montmartre hill and pass by the famed Sacre-Coeur, offering a dramatic shift from the usual terminus on the Champs Elysees. An atypical route has been crafted to break from the 50-year-old traditions of the race.

This year's Tour commences in Lille on July 5 and climaxes in Paris on July 27, promising a thrilling close with a stage that could alter long-established norms in the cycling world.

