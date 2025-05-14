Left Menu

Delhi Capitals Recruits Mustafizur Rahman Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

Delhi Capitals have signed Mustafizur Rahman as a replacement for Jake Fraser-McGurk, who left due to India-Pakistan hostilities. Mustafizur, a seasoned IPL player, previously represented the team in the 2022 and 2023 seasons. His signing bolsters the team's bowling with expertise in death overs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2025 16:30 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 16:30 IST
In a strategic move amid geopolitical tensions, Delhi Capitals have recruited Bangladesh's left-arm seamer Mustafizur Rahman. This decision comes as Australian batter Jake Fraser-McGurk departs, unlikely to rejoin the remainder of the Indian Premier League season due to escalating India-Pakistan hostilities.

The Capitals, co-owned by JSW and GMR, confirmed Mustafizur's signing in a press release, emphasizing his prowess in death-over bowling. His experience in Delhi's 2022 and 2023 squads, alongside a notable IPL career, makes his return promising for the team's bowling lineup.

Fraser-McGurk's absence won't significantly impact the team strategy, given his limited run earlier in the season. As Mustafizur reenters the league, fellow international star Quinton de Kock is set to rejoin Kolkata Knight Riders in their upcoming Bengaluru clash, signaling an evolving foreign player dynamic this IPL season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

