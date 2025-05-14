Ireland Cricket Unveils Fresh Faces for West Indies Series

The Ireland cricket team has revealed its 14-member squads for the forthcoming ODI and T20I series at home against the West Indies this June, according to the ICC official website. Led by Paul Stirling, the teams feature several new names, including 22-year-old top-order batter Cade Carmichael and 24-year-old fast bowler Tom Mayes, who both earned maiden call-ups in the ODI squad. Fast bowler Liam McCarthy has also been included for the first time in the T20I squad.

Notably, the hosts will be without experienced pacer Mark Adair during the ODI series while he continues to recover from an injury. Adair is, however, expected to return for the T20I series. "Selection decisions for these two series were challenging, given the growing depth of talent we have in Ireland," commented Andrew White, Ireland's national men's team selector, per the ICC.

Discussing the new additions, White highlighted that Cade Carmichael has been progressing through the pathways for several years, showcasing talent and adaptability, particularly in recent performances with the Wolves. This has culminated in his international call-up. Similarly, seam bowlers Liam McCarthy and Tom Mayes have been acknowledged for their consistent improvements and ability to elevate their game when needed. The ODI squad is headlined by captain Paul Stirling, with other prominent players like Andrew Balbirnie, Josh Little, and Harry Tector. The T20I squad also lists notable names such as Curtis Campher and Gareth Delany. The West Indies have already announced their line-up for the European tour, which includes series against both Ireland and England.

