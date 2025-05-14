Left Menu

Mustafizur Rahman Replaces Jake Fraser-McGurk in Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals have signed Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman to replace Australian batter Jake Fraser-McGurk, who left the Indian Premier League due to ongoing India-Pakistan tensions. While Mustafizur will initially be busy with Bangladesh's T20I series against UAE, he has previously played for Delhi and is known for his effective bowling.

Updated: 14-05-2025 20:37 IST
The Delhi Capitals have acquired Bangladesh's left-arm seamer Mustafizur Rahman, replacing Australian batter Jake Fraser-McGurk, who has departed the Indian Premier League following military tensions between India and Pakistan. Fraser-McGurk's absence is mitigated by his earlier performances, tallying just 55 runs in six games.

Mustafizur, who previously donned Delhi Capitals' colors in 2022 and 2023, has been a significant presence in his IPL journey, securing a total of 38 wickets in 38 matches. Known for his economical death-over bowling, Mustafizur's addition could fill the gap left by Mitchell Starc, who is also rumored to be out.

Currently in Dubai for Bangladesh's T20I series against UAE, Mustafizur will miss Delhi's game against Gujarat Titans but is expected to join soon after. Meanwhile, Quinton de Kock returns to Kolkata Knight Riders, although Jofra Archer and Sam Curran are set to remain absent due to injuries and strategic playoff decisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

