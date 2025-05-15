Game On: A Recap of Today's Sports Highlights

Season ticket holders at NFL teams such as Green Bay and Seattle may face restrictions if they sell most of their tickets, aiming to retain a home-field advantage. Fans are advised to reconsider ticket resales for upcoming games.

In golf, Rory McIlroy's recent Master's win sets the stage for a riveting PGA Championship at Quail Hollow, where he seeks to capitalize on his successful history. McIlroy aims to expand on his Grand Slam achievements in a highly anticipated showdown with competitors, including Scottie Scheffler.

Turning to basketball, Kevin Durant secures the NBA's Magic Johnson Award for displaying excellence in media and public engagement. Meanwhile, Netflix plans a 2026 documentary on Deion Sanders, delving into his multifaceted career. Additionally, Derrick Henry and the Baltimore Ravens finalize a record-setting contract extension, emphasizing his value in NFL history.

