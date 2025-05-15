Nottingham Forest Star Awoniyi's Resilient Recovery

Nottingham Forest's Taiwo Awoniyi is in recovery after awakening from an induced coma. The striker underwent surgery following a serious abdominal injury during a Premier League match against Leicester City.

The injury occurred when Awoniyi, 27, collided with the goalpost during Sunday's 2-2 draw. Despite receiving treatment, he limped through the final minutes of the game.

Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo revealed a communication lapse between coaching and medical staff led to Awoniyi's continued play with a ruptured intestine, BBC Sport reported. The club has confirmed Awoniyi's recovery post-surgery but is yet to provide further comment.

