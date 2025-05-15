Nottingham Forest Star Awoniyi's Resilient Recovery
Nottingham Forest striker Taiwo Awoniyi is on the mend after a serious abdominal injury led to emergency surgery. The injury occurred during a Premier League match against Leicester City. Awoniyi's post-surgery recovery is underway, though a communication breakdown left him playing post-injury.
Nottingham Forest's Taiwo Awoniyi is in recovery after awakening from an induced coma. The striker underwent surgery following a serious abdominal injury during a Premier League match against Leicester City.
The injury occurred when Awoniyi, 27, collided with the goalpost during Sunday's 2-2 draw. Despite receiving treatment, he limped through the final minutes of the game.
Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo revealed a communication lapse between coaching and medical staff led to Awoniyi's continued play with a ruptured intestine, BBC Sport reported. The club has confirmed Awoniyi's recovery post-surgery but is yet to provide further comment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Controversy Unveiled: Maradona's Post-Surgery Care Scrutinized in Court
Dr. Rod Rohrich Reviews 2025 Celebrity Plastic Surgery Trends: A Return to Natural Beauty
Trade War Impacts Surgery Drug Tariffs
Rajasthan Royals' Skipper in Recovery: Sanju Samson's Daily Progress Unveiled
Revolutionizing Healthcare: Himachal's First Robotic Surgery Hub at AIMSS