The sports world is abuzz with a series of significant events that unfolded recently. The Los Angeles Dodgers showcased their power, with four players smashing home runs to secure a robust 9-3 victory over the Athletics. This win evens out the series in an exhilarating display of athletic prowess.

In cricket news, Pubudu Dassanayake has made a notable return as head coach of the U.S. men's national cricket team. His reappointment marks a promising step forward for the team, which he had previously led to obtaining ODI status. Meanwhile, FIFA has lifted the suspension on the Republic of Congo's soccer federation, alleviating tensions and resuming normal operations.

The NFL has also revealed its 2025 schedule, with notable games featuring teams like the Philadelphia Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys. These updates set the stage for an exciting year in sports, brimming with anticipation and thrilling matchups.

(With inputs from agencies.)