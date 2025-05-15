IPL Franchises Face Setbacks with Player Withdrawals Amid Rescheduling

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has instructed IPL franchises to release eight South African players, bound for the World Test Championship (WTC), by May 26. This directive renders them unavailable for the crucial play-offs, presenting a significant challenge for teams still vying for the tournament's top spots.

In a related advisory, the BCCI noted that West Indies players will remain available for the tournament's remainder, which had been paused due to recent military tensions between India and Pakistan. With a ceasefire now in place, the IPL will resume on May 17, pushing the final to June 3, juxtaposing international commitments for players from South Africa, England, and the West Indies.

Negotiations with various cricket boards, including Cricket South Africa (CSA), have proven challenging, as South Africa's core T20 league players must reassemble in the UK by May 31. As a result, several IPL teams stand to lose key players, further exacerbated by overlapping schedules with international series.

