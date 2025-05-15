Wankhede Stadium to Unveil Iconic Stands in Star-Studded Ceremony
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will attend the unveiling of new stands at Wankhede Stadium, honoring cricket legends. The ceremony will feature notable attendees including Rohit Sharma, whose remarkable career stats are highlighted as his retirement from Tests is announced.
The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai is set to witness the grand unveiling of new stands named in honor of cricket luminaries, with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis presiding over the ceremony on Friday.
The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) will officially inaugurate the Sharad Pawar Stand, the Rohit Sharma Stand, the Ajit Wadekar Stand, and the MCA Office Lounge, a tribute to former MCA President Amol Kale. Notable attendees include MCA President Ajinkya Naik, former MCA President Sharad Pawar, and Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma.
The Rohit Sharma Stand will be a highlight, celebrating India's legendary opening batter. Sharma, with 19,700 runs in 499 international matches, boasts 49 centuries and holds the record for the highest individual score in ODI history at 264. Recently, he announced his retirement from Test cricket, leaving a legacy of 4,301 runs across formats.
(With inputs from agencies.)
