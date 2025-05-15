Table Tennis Triumphs: The Growing Demand for Larger Olympic Venues

The head of the International Table Tennis Federation, Petra Soerling, has raised concerns about the venue size for table tennis at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. Set to be held at the Los Angeles Convention Centre, the venue can accommodate around 7,000 spectators, similar to the venue for Paris 2024, which Soerling believes is insufficient given the sport's increasing popularity.

Soerling expressed dissatisfaction over the limited capacity, noting that larger venues are being sold out globally. She emphasized the significance of expanding the sport's reach and maintaining the momentum gained from the success of the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The ITTF, under Soerling's leadership, plans to continue driving the sport's growth with events such as the first Grand Smash tournament in Las Vegas this July and another in Malmoe, Sweden, in August, highlighting the sport's ever-growing fan base.

