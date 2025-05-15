Left Menu

Ben Stokes Aims for Strong Comeback as England Prepares for Crucial Series

Ben Stokes opens up about his injury hiatus and ambitious comeback goals. After a prolonged recovery from a hamstring injury, the England all-rounder is set to reclaim his role as a pace-bowling powerhouse. With upcoming series against India and Australia, Stokes is enthusiastic about returning to peak form.

Updated: 15-05-2025 19:45 IST
Image Credit: ANI
Ben Stokes, England's revered all-rounder, has candidly discussed his time away from cricket due to a hamstring injury. Determined to reassert his role, Stokes vows to return as a full-time pace bowler, aiming to be fitter and stronger than ever.

The injury, which sidelined him since the New Zealand Test in December, has been a major focus for the 33-year-old, who says the extended rehabilitation has been one of his career's longest. He expressed optimism about making a return just in time for a demanding home series against India and the Ashes in Australia.

Stokes revealed the injury was a recurrence and that a hurried recovery for previous matches had been unhelpful. Now, with ample time on hand, he has embraced a rigorous yet mindful rehabilitation approach. As he prepares to step back on the field, Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum have been closely collaborating on his fitness and form.

