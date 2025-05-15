Ben Stokes Aims for Strong Comeback as England Prepares for Crucial Series

Ben Stokes, England's revered all-rounder, has candidly discussed his time away from cricket due to a hamstring injury. Determined to reassert his role, Stokes vows to return as a full-time pace bowler, aiming to be fitter and stronger than ever.

The injury, which sidelined him since the New Zealand Test in December, has been a major focus for the 33-year-old, who says the extended rehabilitation has been one of his career's longest. He expressed optimism about making a return just in time for a demanding home series against India and the Ashes in Australia.

Stokes revealed the injury was a recurrence and that a hurried recovery for previous matches had been unhelpful. Now, with ample time on hand, he has embraced a rigorous yet mindful rehabilitation approach. As he prepares to step back on the field, Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum have been closely collaborating on his fitness and form.

