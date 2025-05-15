Kaden Groves Triumphs in Chaotic Giro d'Italia Stage
Kaden Groves of Alpecin–Deceuninck claimed victory in the sixth stage of the Giro d'Italia amidst challenging conditions. Organizers neutralized the stage after a significant crash, leaving only the winner to celebrate. Mads Pedersen maintained his overall lead in the competition.
Kaden Groves, riding for Alpecin–Deceuninck, emerged victorious in the sixth stage of the Giro d'Italia, despite the day's racing being marred by a massive crash.
The stage, covering a distance of 227 kilometers from Potenza to Naples, was neutralized due to wet conditions, leading officials to suspend points, time gaps, and bonuses.
Groves finished just under five hours, ahead of Milan Fretin of Cofidis. Though Paul Magnier of Soudal-QuickStep overcame a crash earlier, he secured a third-place finish, while Mads Pedersen retained the race lead and pink jersey.
