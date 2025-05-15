Kaden Groves Triumphs in Chaotic Giro d'Italia Stage

Kaden Groves, riding for Alpecin–Deceuninck, emerged victorious in the sixth stage of the Giro d'Italia, despite the day's racing being marred by a massive crash.

The stage, covering a distance of 227 kilometers from Potenza to Naples, was neutralized due to wet conditions, leading officials to suspend points, time gaps, and bonuses.

Groves finished just under five hours, ahead of Milan Fretin of Cofidis. Though Paul Magnier of Soudal-QuickStep overcame a crash earlier, he secured a third-place finish, while Mads Pedersen retained the race lead and pink jersey.

(With inputs from agencies.)