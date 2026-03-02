Escalation in Middle East: US Aircraft Crashes as Tensions Rise

Kuwait's Ministry of Defence announced Monday that several U.S. military aircraft crashed, but all crew members were safely evacuated. Official statements affirmed swift search and rescue operations ensured crew safety, with ongoing investigations into the crash causes.

Iranian State Media claimed responsibility, releasing images allegedly of downed U.S. pilots and showcasing Iran's military strikes on US-Israeli targets, further fueling regional tensions.

The U.S.-Israel-Iran confrontation escalated with new Iranian strikes on regional targets, including Saudi Aramco's Ras Tanura. As international calls for peace intensified, Operation Epic Fury/Roaring Lion saw US-Israel strikes on Iranian military sites.

(With inputs from agencies.)