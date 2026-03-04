Left Menu

Allegations and Inquiries: The VSR Ventures Plane Crash Controversy

NCP MLA Rohit Pawar accused VSR Ventures of negligence relating to a plane crash that killed Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar. He challenged the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau’s preliminary findings and claimed grave lapses by VSR, raising concerns about their accountability and connections to aviation authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-03-2026 16:17 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 16:17 IST
Allegations and Inquiries: The VSR Ventures Plane Crash Controversy
Rohit Pawar
  • Country:
  • India

In a sensational development, NCP MLA Rohit Pawar has launched a series of serious allegations against VSR Ventures following a devastating plane crash that resulted in the death of Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar. The crash, involving a Learjet 45 operated by VSR Ventures near the Baramati air strip, has raised critical questions about safety regulations and oversight.

Pawar has been vocal about his frustrations with the initial findings issued by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), which highlighted visibility issues and runway conditions but failed to address other critical aspects he believes are crucial. In a recent press briefing, he accused the AAIB of discrepancies in their report and challenged their conclusion that the aircraft struck trees, a statement he vehemently disputes.

The MLA has further accused VSR Ventures of a series of grave lapses, bringing attention to an incident involving an unauthorized entry into Iranian and Iraqi airspace during a previous flight carrying a high-profile political figure. These allegations, coupled with Pawar's call for transparency regarding VSR's investors and potential ties to political figures, demand urgent attention and thorough investigation from relevant authorities.

TRENDING

1
Germany Accuses Moscow of Concealing True War Costs: A Closer Look at Russia's Budget Deficit

Germany Accuses Moscow of Concealing True War Costs: A Closer Look at Russia...

 Global
2
Raijor Dal's Bold Move: 11 Candidates Announced for Assam Elections

Raijor Dal's Bold Move: 11 Candidates Announced for Assam Elections

 India
3
Stock Markets Rebound Amid Middle East Tensions

Stock Markets Rebound Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global
4
Espionage Uncovered: Philippines Cracks Down on National Security Threat

Espionage Uncovered: Philippines Cracks Down on National Security Threat

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026