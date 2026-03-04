Allegations and Inquiries: The VSR Ventures Plane Crash Controversy
NCP MLA Rohit Pawar accused VSR Ventures of negligence relating to a plane crash that killed Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar. He challenged the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau’s preliminary findings and claimed grave lapses by VSR, raising concerns about their accountability and connections to aviation authorities.
- Country:
- India
In a sensational development, NCP MLA Rohit Pawar has launched a series of serious allegations against VSR Ventures following a devastating plane crash that resulted in the death of Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar. The crash, involving a Learjet 45 operated by VSR Ventures near the Baramati air strip, has raised critical questions about safety regulations and oversight.
Pawar has been vocal about his frustrations with the initial findings issued by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), which highlighted visibility issues and runway conditions but failed to address other critical aspects he believes are crucial. In a recent press briefing, he accused the AAIB of discrepancies in their report and challenged their conclusion that the aircraft struck trees, a statement he vehemently disputes.
The MLA has further accused VSR Ventures of a series of grave lapses, bringing attention to an incident involving an unauthorized entry into Iranian and Iraqi airspace during a previous flight carrying a high-profile political figure. These allegations, coupled with Pawar's call for transparency regarding VSR's investors and potential ties to political figures, demand urgent attention and thorough investigation from relevant authorities.
