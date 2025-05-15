Lorenzo Musetti's Magical Clay Court Season: A Rise to the Top

Lorenzo Musetti's clay-court prowess has hit new heights this season, reaching the semifinals in all three Masters 1000 events on clay: Monte Carlo, Madrid, and Rome. His consistent performance is attributed to better shot selection and mental focus, propelling him into the top 10 rankings for the first time.

After a disciplined quarterfinal victory over defending Rome champion Alexander Zverev, Musetti prepares to face Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinals. Despite past setbacks against the Grand Slam champion, Musetti is determined, driven by Juventus's motto 'Fino alla fine' meaning 'All the way.'

Musetti, alongside fellow Italians Jannik Sinner and Jasmine Paolini, represents the new wave of Italian tennis excellence. His journey is supported by his longtime coach Simone Tartarini, a significant figure in his development since childhood, reflecting the close-knit nature of his career.

(With inputs from agencies.)