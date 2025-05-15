Tommy Paul Storms into Italian Open Semifinals: A Historic Win

American tennis sensation Tommy Paul advanced to the semifinals of the Italian Open on Thursday, defeating Hubert Hurkacz in a powerful quarterfinal performance. According to ATP.com, Paul secured his place in the tournament's final four with a 7-6(4), 6-3 victory over Hurkacz.

This accomplishment marks his consecutive semifinal appearance at the ATP Masters 1000 event, positioning him as the first American since the legendary Pete Sampras in 1993-94 to reach two consecutive semifinals at the Italian Open. The match, lasting one hour and 58 minutes, was characterized by its volatility, including six service breaks.

Post-match, the 27-year-old shared his enthusiasm, saying, "Every time I come here, I feel at home. The courts complement my game perfectly. I'm feeling comfortable and have been playing excellent tennis this week." This victory enhances his record in Rome to nine wins and four defeats.

Notably, Paul had previously overcome Hurkacz in a three-set match at this stage last year, now leading their head-to-head encounters three to one. "Both of us returned exceptionally well, although we wished for better service precision," Paul remarked about the initial set. "I felt I regrouped effectively during the breaker and carried that momentum into the second set," he explained.

Ranked 12th in the ATP standings, Paul could ascend to the top 10 with a successful run to the final. He now awaits the challenge of his next opponent, either top-ranked Jannik Sinner or Madrid champion Casper Ruud. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)