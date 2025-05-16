Left Menu

Ryan Fox's Meteoric Rise: From Fishing Plans to PGA Stardom

Ryan Fox, New Zealand golfer and son of rugby great Grant Fox, recently secured a last-minute spot in the PGA Championship. After winning his maiden PGA Tour at Myrtle Beach, he achieved a strong start at Quail Hollow with a 67 score. His journey highlights confidence and hard work.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-05-2025 06:49 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 06:49 IST
Ryan Fox's Meteoric Rise: From Fishing Plans to PGA Stardom

Ryan Fox, a New Zealand golfer and son of rugby legend Grant Fox, might have been enjoying a quiet fishing trip this week if not for his recent success at the PGA Tour. Fox brilliantly secured a last-minute entry to the PGA Championship and kicked off with an exceptional opening round.

Fresh from his maiden PGA Tour victory in Myrtle Beach, Fox posted a solid four-under-par 67 at Quail Hollow on Thursday, placing him in a promising position. "It's amazing what finding a bit of confidence can do," Fox reflected after scoring six birdies and two bogeys, putting him just three shots behind leader Jhonattan Vegas.

Fox, who shared memories of his father's guidance, emphasized the impact of hard work and resilience. Despite already competing for four consecutive weeks, Fox remains focused and motivated, attributing his drive to lifelong lessons from his father, New Zealand All Blacks great Grant Fox.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025