Zara Anand Shines at Queen Sirikit Cup, Secures Top-5 Finish for India

Young golfer Zara Anand delivered an outstanding performance at the Queen Sirikit Cup, securing a seventh-place finish individually, and propelling India to a fifth-place finish overall. Her consistent scoring over the first three days culminated in a best round of 2-under 70 at the Phoenix Seagaia Resort.

With a final score of 2-under 286, Zara was one of only eight golfers to end the tournament under par. Teammates Mannat Brar and Heena Kang finished T-19 and T-21, respectively, contributing to India's overall strong standing.

In the individual category, Korean teenager Oh Soo-min emerged as the champion, posting an exceptional score of 21-under 267, standing 11 shots ahead of Thailand's runner-up Prim Prachnakorn. Soo-min became the fifth player to claim the leading individual honors twice at the Queen Sirikit Cup, following in the footsteps of Park Hyung-kung.

(With inputs from agencies.)