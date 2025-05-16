Left Menu

Zara Anand Shines at Queen Sirikit Cup, Secures Top-5 Finish for India

Zara Anand's impressive performance at the Queen Sirikit Cup helped India secure a fifth-place finish. Scoring a 2-under 70 in the final round, Zara was crucial in lifting India to the top-5. Korea's Oh Soo-min dominated individually, with a remarkable total of 21-under 267.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Miyazaki | Updated: 16-05-2025 13:54 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 13:54 IST
Zara Anand Shines at Queen Sirikit Cup, Secures Top-5 Finish for India
Zara Anand
  • Country:
  • Japan

Young golfer Zara Anand delivered an outstanding performance at the Queen Sirikit Cup, securing a seventh-place finish individually, and propelling India to a fifth-place finish overall. Her consistent scoring over the first three days culminated in a best round of 2-under 70 at the Phoenix Seagaia Resort.

With a final score of 2-under 286, Zara was one of only eight golfers to end the tournament under par. Teammates Mannat Brar and Heena Kang finished T-19 and T-21, respectively, contributing to India's overall strong standing.

In the individual category, Korean teenager Oh Soo-min emerged as the champion, posting an exceptional score of 21-under 267, standing 11 shots ahead of Thailand's runner-up Prim Prachnakorn. Soo-min became the fifth player to claim the leading individual honors twice at the Queen Sirikit Cup, following in the footsteps of Park Hyung-kung.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Lobito Corridor Dilemma: Economic Gains vs Health Risks in Angola’s Heartland

A New Digital Order: How Asia-Pacific is Defining Rules for the Digital Economy

How Bangladesh Is Rebuilding Lives of Youth and Migrants Through the RAISE Program

Building a Tourism Powerhouse: Indonesia’s Path to Jobs, Growth, and Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025