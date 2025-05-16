Zara Anand Shines at Queen Sirikit Cup, Secures Top-5 Finish for India
Zara Anand's impressive performance at the Queen Sirikit Cup helped India secure a fifth-place finish. Scoring a 2-under 70 in the final round, Zara was crucial in lifting India to the top-5. Korea's Oh Soo-min dominated individually, with a remarkable total of 21-under 267.
- Country:
- Japan
Young golfer Zara Anand delivered an outstanding performance at the Queen Sirikit Cup, securing a seventh-place finish individually, and propelling India to a fifth-place finish overall. Her consistent scoring over the first three days culminated in a best round of 2-under 70 at the Phoenix Seagaia Resort.
With a final score of 2-under 286, Zara was one of only eight golfers to end the tournament under par. Teammates Mannat Brar and Heena Kang finished T-19 and T-21, respectively, contributing to India's overall strong standing.
In the individual category, Korean teenager Oh Soo-min emerged as the champion, posting an exceptional score of 21-under 267, standing 11 shots ahead of Thailand's runner-up Prim Prachnakorn. Soo-min became the fifth player to claim the leading individual honors twice at the Queen Sirikit Cup, following in the footsteps of Park Hyung-kung.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump Teases Potential Trade Deals with India, South Korea, and Japan
Supreme Court Ruling Pivotal for South Korea's Political Future
Former South Korean President Yoon Indicted Again
Bridging Partners: The North Korea-Russia Road Link Ambition
Han Duck-soo Resigns: A Shift in South Korean Political Landscape