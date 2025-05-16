Barcelona celebrated its 28th Spanish league title triumph with an impressive attacking display that defined the season. Under coach Hansi Flick, the team excelled offensively, both at home and on the road.

Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, and veteran Robert Lewandowski formed a potent attacking trio, contributing to a remarkable goal tally, as Barcelona became Spain's top club once more.

Key statistics reveal such dominance in competition; the team scored 97 goals in 36 matches, only rivaled by Bayern Munich in Europe. Barcelona's young squad, led by Yamal and other under-23 stars, indicates a bright future for the Catalan club.

