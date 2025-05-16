Anrich Nortje Opens Up on South African Selection Snub Ahead of WTC Final

South African fast bowler Anrich Nortje has made headlines with a startling revelation about his exclusion from the national team. Ahead of the ICC World Test Championship final against Australia, Nortje disclosed his ongoing availability for selection, despite not featuring in matches for nearly a year.

Nortje, who last donned the South African jersey during the ICC T20 World Cup in June of the previous year, has been part of the squad but hasn't seen game time. Speaking with Sportsboom, and as reported by Wisden, he explained, "I have been available since before the World Cup last year, yet was only brought back in December."

Despite declining a central contract with Cricket South Africa to manage his physical fitness, Nortje continues to enjoy support from the board. Currently playing with Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2025, he remains a formidable force in international cricket with notable performances across formats.

(With inputs from agencies.)