Virat Kohli's IPL Ambitions After Test Retirement

Despite retiring from Test cricket, Virat Kohli retains his competitive spirit, focusing on achieving success with Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL. Team director Mo Bobat praises Kohli's illustrious Test career, reminiscing about memorable performances, and highlights Kohli’s impact and ambitions in the shorter format of the game.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 16-05-2025 17:41 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 17:41 IST
Virat Kohli, though retired from Test cricket, remains focused and ambitious as he sets his sights on the IPL. Royal Challengers Bengaluru's team director, Mo Bobat, emphasized Kohli's dedication to making significant achievements in the upcoming IPL season.

Earlier this week, Kohli concluded his Test career, amassing 9,230 runs across 123 matches with 30 centuries. Bobat, reflecting on Kohli's prowess, expressed pride in Kohli's contributions, both as a formidable batsman and a captain with an impressive win record.

From his previous role in the England coaching setup, Bobat recalled Kohli's exceptional performance in the 2018 England series. As Kohli prepares to lead RCB in the IPL, fans remain eager to demonstrate their support and admiration for his ongoing cricket journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

