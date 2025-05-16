Chivanga Steps Up: Zimbabwe's Test Squad Shake-Up
Zimbabwe has called fast bowler Tanaka Chivanga into their squad for the upcoming test match against England after Trevor Gwandu withdrew due to a groin injury. Chivanga, who debuted in tests against West Indies, will play in the one-off match marking Zimbabwe's first test in England since 2003.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-05-2025 18:47 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 18:47 IST
Zimbabwe has bolstered their squad for the forthcoming test against England by selecting fast bowler Tanaka Chivanga. This decision comes after Trevor Gwandu sustained a groin injury, prompting his withdrawal.
Chivanga returns to the team after recovering from injuries, having made his test debut two years ago against the West Indies. He has played two test matches in total.
The scheduled match, to be held from May 22-25 at Trent Bridge, marks Zimbabwe's first test on English soil since 2003.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Reform UK Poised for Breakthrough in England's Local Elections
FA's Landmark Ruling: Transgender Women Banned from Women's Soccer in England
Historic Lord's to Host 2026 ICC Women's T20 Final in England
Narrow Victory: Reform UK's Surprise Win in Northwest England
England Announces Squad for Zimbabwe Test: Stokes Returns as Captain