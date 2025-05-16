Left Menu

Chivanga Steps Up: Zimbabwe's Test Squad Shake-Up

Zimbabwe has called fast bowler Tanaka Chivanga into their squad for the upcoming test match against England after Trevor Gwandu withdrew due to a groin injury. Chivanga, who debuted in tests against West Indies, will play in the one-off match marking Zimbabwe's first test in England since 2003.

Updated: 16-05-2025 18:47 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 18:47 IST
Zimbabwe has bolstered their squad for the forthcoming test against England by selecting fast bowler Tanaka Chivanga. This decision comes after Trevor Gwandu sustained a groin injury, prompting his withdrawal.

Chivanga returns to the team after recovering from injuries, having made his test debut two years ago against the West Indies. He has played two test matches in total.

The scheduled match, to be held from May 22-25 at Trent Bridge, marks Zimbabwe's first test on English soil since 2003.

