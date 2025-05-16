Chivanga Steps Up: Zimbabwe's Test Squad Shake-Up

Zimbabwe has bolstered their squad for the forthcoming test against England by selecting fast bowler Tanaka Chivanga. This decision comes after Trevor Gwandu sustained a groin injury, prompting his withdrawal.

Chivanga returns to the team after recovering from injuries, having made his test debut two years ago against the West Indies. He has played two test matches in total.

The scheduled match, to be held from May 22-25 at Trent Bridge, marks Zimbabwe's first test on English soil since 2003.

