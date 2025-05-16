Left Menu

India A Stars Gear Up for England Lions Challenge

India A squad regulars like Yashasvi Jaiswal and Nitish Kumar Reddy are set to face England Lions. With Shubman Gill poised to lead the Test team post-Rohit Sharma's retirement, youngsters aim to seize opportunities in this transition phase. The tour forms a precursor to India's five-match Test series in England.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2025 20:52 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 20:52 IST
India's A squad members including Yashasvi Jaiswal, Nitish Kumar Reddy, and Dhruv Jurel have been announced for their upcoming series against England Lions. This series commences on May 30 in Canterbury.

Shubman Gill, expected to succeed Rohit Sharma as the Test captain, alongside B. Sai Sudharsan, will join the second encounter at Northampton starting June 6. Importantly, this tour precedes the senior team's five-match Test series in England.

Despite adjustments to the IPL schedule, the BCCI confirmed no changes in the announced tour timeline. The squad features players whose IPL teams are not playoff contenders, including notable inclusions like Karun Nair and spinner Harsh Dubey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

