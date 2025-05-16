Left Menu

Taiwo Awoniyi's Remarkable Recovery: Nottingham Forest Star Battles Back

Taiwo Awoniyi's journey to recovery began after a serious abdominal injury during a Premier League match. After multiple surgeries and being placed in an induced coma, Awoniyi is now conscious and interacting with his family, and Nottingham Forest hopes for his swift return ahead of their crucial matches.

Nottingham | Updated: 16-05-2025 21:23 IST
Taiwo Awoniyi remains hospitalized for a few more days following emergency surgery for an abdominal injury, as confirmed by Nottingham Forest's manager, Nuno Espirito Santo, on Friday.

The Nigerian striker underwent two operations after a collision with a post during Sunday's 2-2 draw with Leicester. Having been in an induced coma to support his recovery, Awoniyi is now awake and talking with family, according to Britain's Press Association.

Espirito Santo expressed optimism for Awoniyi to possibly attend their season finale against Chelsea on May 25. The manager shared positive news of Awoniyi's recovery and hoped for his return to the squad soon. Forest is currently seventh in the league, eyeing Champions League qualification, with an upcoming match against West Ham.

(With inputs from agencies.)

