Shastri Advocates for Youthful Leadership in Indian Test Cricket

Former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri has offered insights into India's ongoing search for a new Test captain after the retirements of veterans Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. He has proposed Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant as promising candidates, emphasizing their youth and potential for development.

During a discussion with host Sanjana Ganesan on 'The ICC Review,' Shastri specifically cautioned against appointing India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah as captain, noting Bumrah's recent vulnerabilities due to a back injury. Shastri highlighted that Bumrah, despite captaining India in high-stake matches, should focus on his bowling.

Shastri praised the leadership skills of Gill and Pant, who have gathered experience by captaining their IPL franchises. He argued that both players could be groomed for the captaincy role, citing Gill's calm temperament and the opportunity for them to lead India in the long term.

