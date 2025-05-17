Sexism Controversy in Paulista Feminino Shakes Sao Paulo Football

In a troubling turn of events in women's football, the Sao Paulo Football Federation has launched an investigation following accusations of sexism during a Paulista Feminino match. Bragantino defender Stella Terra and Sao Paulo midfielder Aline Milene reported inappropriate comments made by referee Juliano Jose Alves Rodrigues.

The incident allegedly took place during Thursday's match, with Terra halting the game 20 minutes into the second half, citing sexist remarks. The players claim the referee's statements were prejudiced, prompting Terra to alert officials in accordance with a new rule mandating stoppages for incidents of discrimination. Despite this, the referee chose to proceed with the match.

Both involved clubs have issued strong statements backing the players and condemning the alleged behavior. The Sao Paulo Football Federation has assured that it will conduct a thorough investigation, emphasizing its zero-tolerance policy against biased and discriminatory acts both on and off the field.

(With inputs from agencies.)