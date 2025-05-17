Left Menu

Sexism Controversy in Paulista Feminino Shakes Sao Paulo Football

The Sao Paulo Football Federation is investigating sexism allegations after players accused referee Juliano Jose Alves Rodrigues of sexist comments during a Paulista Feminino match. Despite protests from players, the match continued. The football federation promises a rigorous investigation to uphold values of equality and respect.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-05-2025 04:09 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 04:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a troubling turn of events in women's football, the Sao Paulo Football Federation has launched an investigation following accusations of sexism during a Paulista Feminino match. Bragantino defender Stella Terra and Sao Paulo midfielder Aline Milene reported inappropriate comments made by referee Juliano Jose Alves Rodrigues.

The incident allegedly took place during Thursday's match, with Terra halting the game 20 minutes into the second half, citing sexist remarks. The players claim the referee's statements were prejudiced, prompting Terra to alert officials in accordance with a new rule mandating stoppages for incidents of discrimination. Despite this, the referee chose to proceed with the match.

Both involved clubs have issued strong statements backing the players and condemning the alleged behavior. The Sao Paulo Football Federation has assured that it will conduct a thorough investigation, emphasizing its zero-tolerance policy against biased and discriminatory acts both on and off the field.

(With inputs from agencies.)

