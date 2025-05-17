Sports Highlights: Stunning Wins and Unexpected Turns

In the latest sports highlights, Tia Clayton of Jamaica surged past her twin sister, Tina Clayton, clinching victory at the Doha Diamond League's 100m race with a remarkable time of 10.92 seconds. Olympic champion Letsile Tebogo narrowly secured his win in the men's 200m.

On the golf course, Jhonattan Vegas holds the lead at the PGA Championship halfway through the second round at Quail Hollow, contending with major frontrunners. Meanwhile, New Orleans Saints' Derek Carr explored options before announcing his retirement, seeking new team prospects.

In baseball, Aaron Nola of the Phillies faces a setback with an ankle sprain, and Yankees' Oswaldo Cabrera is recuperating post successful surgery. NFL fields are abuzz with news of Brock Purdy's new $265 million contract with the San Francisco 49ers, promising a lucrative future.

