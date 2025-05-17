Bhambri and Galloway Blaze into Bordeaux Semifinals
India's Yuki Bhambri and American partner Robert Galloway advanced to the Bordeaux Challenger semifinals after a straight-sets win against the French duo of Quentin Halys and Albano Olivetti. The duo will face third-seeded Brazilians Rafael Matos and Marcelo Melo next. Other Indian participants exited the tournament earlier.
In a thrilling encounter at the Bordeaux Challenger, India's Yuki Bhambri and his American partner Robert Galloway secured a spot in the semifinals with a commanding straight-sets victory over French duo Quentin Halys and Albano Olivetti.
The Indo-American pair, seeded second in the tournament, displayed outstanding skill and coordination to clinch the match 7-5, 6-3 in just over an hour. Their victory sets up a challenging semifinal clash against third-seeded Brazilian team comprising Rafael Matos and Marcelo Melo.
Meanwhile, other Indian hopes in the tournament were dashed as N Sriram Balaji and his partner Miguel Reyes-Varela exited at the doubles quarterfinal stage, and Sumit Nagal faced a first-round exit in the singles competition.
(With inputs from agencies.)
