Left Menu

Bhambri and Galloway Blaze into Bordeaux Semifinals

India's Yuki Bhambri and American partner Robert Galloway advanced to the Bordeaux Challenger semifinals after a straight-sets win against the French duo of Quentin Halys and Albano Olivetti. The duo will face third-seeded Brazilians Rafael Matos and Marcelo Melo next. Other Indian participants exited the tournament earlier.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2025 12:04 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 12:04 IST
Bhambri and Galloway Blaze into Bordeaux Semifinals
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a thrilling encounter at the Bordeaux Challenger, India's Yuki Bhambri and his American partner Robert Galloway secured a spot in the semifinals with a commanding straight-sets victory over French duo Quentin Halys and Albano Olivetti.

The Indo-American pair, seeded second in the tournament, displayed outstanding skill and coordination to clinch the match 7-5, 6-3 in just over an hour. Their victory sets up a challenging semifinal clash against third-seeded Brazilian team comprising Rafael Matos and Marcelo Melo.

Meanwhile, other Indian hopes in the tournament were dashed as N Sriram Balaji and his partner Miguel Reyes-Varela exited at the doubles quarterfinal stage, and Sumit Nagal faced a first-round exit in the singles competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

 Canada
2
Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

 Global
3
Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

 Global
4
Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New AI model detects credit card fraud with 99% accuracy and zero black box

Healthcare cyberattacks surge: Ransomware behind one in three breached patient records

How Gen Z is using digital platforms to lead climate action?

AI in journalism: Opportunity or obsolescence for the fourth estate?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025