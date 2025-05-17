Barcelona: Champions League Aspirations Post Domestic Triumph

Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo has voiced confidence in the club's potential to clinch the Champions League, a title that has evaded them for a decade.

This season, the Catalan giants secured a domestic treble, triumphing in LaLiga, Copa del Rey, and the Spanish Super Cup, culminating in a jubilant victory parade from Camp Nou to the Arc de Triomf on Friday after sealing their 28th Spanish top-flight title with a decisive 2-0 win against Espanyol.

Interviewed during the celebrations, Uruguay's Araujo emphasized the team's deserving success and raw potential, despite falling short in the Champions League semifinals to Inter Milan, with their last European honor won in 2015.

(With inputs from agencies.)