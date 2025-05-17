Left Menu

Barcelona: Champions League Aspirations Post Domestic Triumph

Defender Ronald Araujo expresses confidence in Barcelona's potential to win the Champions League. After securing a domestic treble this season, including LaLiga, Copa del Rey, and Super Cup, Barcelona aims to capture the elusive European title. Fans celebrated their 28th Spanish title in a vibrant victory parade.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-05-2025 12:17 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 12:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo has voiced confidence in the club's potential to clinch the Champions League, a title that has evaded them for a decade.

This season, the Catalan giants secured a domestic treble, triumphing in LaLiga, Copa del Rey, and the Spanish Super Cup, culminating in a jubilant victory parade from Camp Nou to the Arc de Triomf on Friday after sealing their 28th Spanish top-flight title with a decisive 2-0 win against Espanyol.

Interviewed during the celebrations, Uruguay's Araujo emphasized the team's deserving success and raw potential, despite falling short in the Champions League semifinals to Inter Milan, with their last European honor won in 2015.

