Left Menu

Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team Gears Up for International Challenge

Hockey India has announced a 24-member squad for the Four Nations Tournament in Rosario, Argentina. The tournament serves as preparation for the Junior World Cup. Captained by Nidhi, the team is set for matches against Argentina, Uruguay, and Chile. Coach Tushar Khandker emphasizes the importance of international exposure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2025 13:02 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 13:02 IST
Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team Gears Up for International Challenge
Nidhi
  • Country:
  • India

Hockey India has officially announced that goalkeeper Nidhi will lead the Indian junior women's team as captain, with Hina Bano stepping in as deputy, for the upcoming Four Nations Tournament in Rosario, Argentina.

Taking place from May 25 to June 2, the tournament brings together teams from Argentina, Uruguay, Chile, and India. These matches are integral for India's preparation for the Junior World Cup in December, offering a platform to refine team strategies while assessing player performances and combinations.

Coach Tushar Khandker expressed the importance of the tour, stating, "This international exposure is crucial for identifying our best talent with the Junior World Cup only six months away. It serves a dual purpose of preparing players for a potential transition to the senior team." The squad, featuring key players across all positions, will face Chile in their opening match on May 25.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

 Canada
2
Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

 Global
3
Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

 Global
4
Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New AI model detects credit card fraud with 99% accuracy and zero black box

Healthcare cyberattacks surge: Ransomware behind one in three breached patient records

How Gen Z is using digital platforms to lead climate action?

AI in journalism: Opportunity or obsolescence for the fourth estate?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025