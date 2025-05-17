Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team Gears Up for International Challenge

Hockey India has officially announced that goalkeeper Nidhi will lead the Indian junior women's team as captain, with Hina Bano stepping in as deputy, for the upcoming Four Nations Tournament in Rosario, Argentina.

Taking place from May 25 to June 2, the tournament brings together teams from Argentina, Uruguay, Chile, and India. These matches are integral for India's preparation for the Junior World Cup in December, offering a platform to refine team strategies while assessing player performances and combinations.

Coach Tushar Khandker expressed the importance of the tour, stating, "This international exposure is crucial for identifying our best talent with the Junior World Cup only six months away. It serves a dual purpose of preparing players for a potential transition to the senior team." The squad, featuring key players across all positions, will face Chile in their opening match on May 25.

(With inputs from agencies.)