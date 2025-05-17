Punjab Kings Set to Battle Rajasthan Royals in High-Stakes Showdown
Punjab Kings aim for a strong playoff push against a struggling Rajasthan Royals in their Sunday match. Despite challenges due to Indo-Pak tensions and player absences, PBKS remains robust with key Indian players. The Royals, eliminated from playoffs, hope to end the season positively but face significant hurdles without their star players.
Punjab Kings are poised to reinforce their pursuit of a playoff spot with a robust performance against Rajasthan Royals on Sunday. Despite the Royals' season of underperformance, the match promises to be a test for both teams.
After a week-long hiatus prompted by Indo-Pakistan border tensions, action resumes at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. PBKS, currently third in the rankings, is cautiously optimistic following disruptions, notably, the absence of pivotal overseas players Marcus Stonis and Marco Jansen.
The Royals, already out of playoff contention, aim to regain some pride in front of their fans. Plagued by injuries, like the absence of captain Sanju Samson, they rely heavily on emerging talents like Vaibhav Suryavanshi. Both teams look to their lineup strengths for a strong finish as PBKS eyes a balanced unit with contributions from local talents.
