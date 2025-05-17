Left Menu

Shastri Backs Gill and Pant for India's Next Test Captaincy

Former India coach Ravi Shastri suggests Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant as ideal candidates for India's Test captaincy due to their youth and leadership experience in IPL. He advised against Jasprit Bumrah due to his fitness concerns, advocating for Gill and Pant based on their potential longevity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 17-05-2025 14:03 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 14:03 IST
Shastri Backs Gill and Pant for India's Next Test Captaincy
Shastri
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In a bold move for Indian cricket, former coach Ravi Shastri has touted Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant as promising successors for India's Test captaincy. Shastri emphasizes their youth and IPL leadership as pivotal factors for their consideration.

While acknowledging Jasprit Bumrah's merits, Shastri warns against burdening the pacer due to his fitness issues. Instead, he champions Gill and Pant, stressing their strategic significance in grooming a longer-term captain for India.

As India prepares for its series against England, the pressure mounts for selectors to choose wisely. With Rohit Sharma's retirement, the cricketing world waits to see if Shastri's recommendations will influence the future of Indian cricket.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

 Canada
2
Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

 Global
3
Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

 Global
4
Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New AI model detects credit card fraud with 99% accuracy and zero black box

Healthcare cyberattacks surge: Ransomware behind one in three breached patient records

How Gen Z is using digital platforms to lead climate action?

AI in journalism: Opportunity or obsolescence for the fourth estate?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025