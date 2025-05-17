Shastri Backs Gill and Pant for India's Next Test Captaincy
Former India coach Ravi Shastri suggests Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant as ideal candidates for India's Test captaincy due to their youth and leadership experience in IPL. He advised against Jasprit Bumrah due to his fitness concerns, advocating for Gill and Pant based on their potential longevity.
In a bold move for Indian cricket, former coach Ravi Shastri has touted Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant as promising successors for India's Test captaincy. Shastri emphasizes their youth and IPL leadership as pivotal factors for their consideration.
While acknowledging Jasprit Bumrah's merits, Shastri warns against burdening the pacer due to his fitness issues. Instead, he champions Gill and Pant, stressing their strategic significance in grooming a longer-term captain for India.
As India prepares for its series against England, the pressure mounts for selectors to choose wisely. With Rohit Sharma's retirement, the cricketing world waits to see if Shastri's recommendations will influence the future of Indian cricket.
