India's Junior Women's Hockey Team Set for International Challenge

Hockey India has officially announced the Junior Women's Hockey Team set to compete in the Four Nations Tournament in Rosario, Argentina. Scheduled from May 25 to June 2, this tournament will see India's team pitted against Argentina, Uruguay, and Chile, according to a recent press release.

The team's captaincy will be undertaken by goalkeeper Nidhi, with forward Hina Bano taking on the role of vice-captain. This strategic lineup aims to optimize performance and adjust team dynamics as part of their preparations for the FIH Hockey Junior Women's World Cup slated for December. As specified by Hockey India, the tournament provides an opportunity for evaluating and refining strategies through two matches against each participating nation.

The selection of this squad includes notable players such as Engil Harsha Rani Minz as the second goalkeeper and Vidyashree V as a standby. The defensive lineup features strong players including Mamita Oram and Lalthantluangi, among others. According to coach Tushar Khandker, the team's formation is geared towards identifying top-tier players, thereby laying the groundwork for their eventual transition to the senior team.

