Ayuso's Historic Stage Win at Giro d'Italia Shakes Up Leaderboard

Juan Ayuso clinched his first Giro d'Italia stage win with a decisive late attack at the summit finish in Tagliacozza, leading a UAE Team Emirates one-two and challenging Primoz Roglic's grip on the pink jersey. The thrilling stage reshaped the competition's leaderboard, setting up an exciting phase ahead.

Juan Ayuso after winning stage 7 of Giro d'Italia (Image: Giro d'Italia/Moto GP). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Italy

In a dramatic twist at the Giro d'Italia, Spain's Juan Ayuso secured a stunning first stage win with a powerful late surge during the summit finish at Tagliacozza. The Spaniard's victory was part of a UAE Team Emirates one-two finish, as he crossed the line ahead of teammates Mexico's Isaac del Toro and Colombia's Egan Bernal.

Despite a late wobble, Slovenia's Primoz Roglic managed to claim the coveted pink jersey from Mads Pedersen by maintaining a slim four-second lead. Ayuso's strategic attack came in the final kilometre, highlighting the 22-year-old's tenacity and skill as he aims for further successes in his debut Giro.

As the remnants of a seven-man breakaway were caught, Ayuso expertly timed his move. With teammates neutralizing the competition's attacks, the young Spaniard executed a precise and singular assault on the finish line, creating a thrilling shakeup on the leaderboard and intensifying the race's competitive atmosphere going forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)

