Indian Young Guns Set Sights on Glory at Suhl Junior World Cup

An esteemed contingent of 57 junior Indian shooters, alongside 21 coaches and support staff, is en route to Suhl, Germany, for the much-anticipated ISSF World Cup. Known for hosting future champions, Suhl readies itself to welcome 630 athletes from 59 nations, competing from May 20-26.

Key competitors from India include Olympian shooters like Sabeera Harris and Raiza Dhillon, accompanied by junior world champions Naamya Kapoor, Mukesh Nellavalli, and emerging talents like Divanshi and Harmehar Lally. India's formidable performance in past events showcases its potential for top honors once again.

Olympic veteran and coach Sanjeev Rajput expressed confidence in his team, emphasizing the rigorous preparation and experience within the squad, poised to excel in the global arena. As 36 shooters receive government support, others self-finance, marking a commitment to achieving excellence on the prestigious Suhl stage.

