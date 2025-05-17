Left Menu

Bangladesh's Litton Das Leads New Era in T20 Cricket

Bangladesh inaugurates a new chapter in T20 cricket with Litton Das at the helm as captain. The team will face off against the UAE and Pakistan as they build towards the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, emphasizing flexibility and match awareness in their gameplay strategy.

Litton Das. (Picture: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
Bangladesh is set to embark on a new era in T20 cricket under the leadership of newly appointed captain Litton Das. As confirmed by the ICC, the Tigers will face the UAE in two T20Is in Sharjah, followed by a five-match T20I series in Pakistan, as they ramp up preparation for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026.

Wicketkeeper-batter Litton Das takes over the captaincy from Najmul Hossain Shanto, who stepped down earlier this year, with offspinner Mahedi Hasan serving as vice-captain for the series. Speaking ahead of his leadership debut, Das laid out a flexible game plan focused on adapting to different match scenarios rather than adhering to a rigid playing style.

As Bangladesh gets ready for its upcoming games, Das emphasized the importance of role flexibility and clear communication among players. Assistant coach Mohammad Salahuddin commended his strategic skills, highlighting Das's potential to lead effectively if given the independence needed to focus on strategy and motivation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

