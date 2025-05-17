Brumbies Charge to the Top as Rugby Drama Unfolds

The ACT Brumbies surged to the summit of the Super Rugby Pacific standings after defeating the Queensland Reds 24-14. In sharp contrast, defending champions Auckland Blues slipped out of the knockout qualifying spots for the first time after a historic defeat by Moana Pasifika. The Brumbies have played one more game than their rivals, Waikato Chiefs and Canterbury Crusaders, who are both close behind with 41 points. With just two rounds left in the regular season, the competition is heating up.

Tries from Alan Alaalatoa, Andy Muirhead, and Tom Wright, helped the Brumbies secure a crucial win. The match was deadlocked at 7-7 at halftime before the Brumbies pulled away in the second half. Reds' replacement hooker, Josh Nasser, managed to find the line, but it wasn't enough to overturn their fate.

Elsewhere, the Canterbury Crusaders overwhelmed the New South Wales Waratahs with a 48-33 victory, dampening the Australian side's playoff hopes. Coach Dan McKellar openly criticized his squad's effort, emphasizing the need for more commitment. Moana Pasifika's triumph over the Blues, inspired by Ardie Savea and a hat-trick from Kyren Taumoefolau, marked their entry into the top six positions, continuing the season's unfolding drama.

(With inputs from agencies.)