India Primed for Victory in SAFF U19 Final Showdown

India, having dominated their opponents in early matches, face Bangladesh in the SAFF U19 Championship final. Both teams are unbeaten in the tournament. A victory for India would mark their 10th SAFF age-group title. Head coach Bibiano Fernandes seeks his fourth title, honoring their dominance in previous encounters.

Updated: 17-05-2025 17:40 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 17:40 IST
A formidable India comes into the SAFF U19 Championship final as strong favorites, set to clash against familiar rivals Bangladesh on Sunday. India has maintained a flawless record in the tournament, demonstrating their prowess with emphatic wins over Sri Lanka, Nepal, and Maldives.

Bangladesh, also unbeaten, draws strength from their semi-final victory over Nepal and earlier success against Bhutan. They bring a resilient team that has shown character throughout the tournament's challenges, aiming to upset India's winning streak.

A win for India would be their 10th crown in the SAFF age-group men's tournaments. Head coach Bibiano Fernandes is eager to add another title to his commendable record, having already secured three age-group championships. Both teams are primed for an intense battle that promises excitement for fans.

