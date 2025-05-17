India Primed for Victory in SAFF U19 Final Showdown

A formidable India comes into the SAFF U19 Championship final as strong favorites, set to clash against familiar rivals Bangladesh on Sunday. India has maintained a flawless record in the tournament, demonstrating their prowess with emphatic wins over Sri Lanka, Nepal, and Maldives.

Bangladesh, also unbeaten, draws strength from their semi-final victory over Nepal and earlier success against Bhutan. They bring a resilient team that has shown character throughout the tournament's challenges, aiming to upset India's winning streak.

A win for India would be their 10th crown in the SAFF age-group men's tournaments. Head coach Bibiano Fernandes is eager to add another title to his commendable record, having already secured three age-group championships. Both teams are primed for an intense battle that promises excitement for fans.

(With inputs from agencies.)