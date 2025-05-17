India Primed for Victory in SAFF U19 Final Showdown
India, having dominated their opponents in early matches, face Bangladesh in the SAFF U19 Championship final. Both teams are unbeaten in the tournament. A victory for India would mark their 10th SAFF age-group title. Head coach Bibiano Fernandes seeks his fourth title, honoring their dominance in previous encounters.
A formidable India comes into the SAFF U19 Championship final as strong favorites, set to clash against familiar rivals Bangladesh on Sunday. India has maintained a flawless record in the tournament, demonstrating their prowess with emphatic wins over Sri Lanka, Nepal, and Maldives.
Bangladesh, also unbeaten, draws strength from their semi-final victory over Nepal and earlier success against Bhutan. They bring a resilient team that has shown character throughout the tournament's challenges, aiming to upset India's winning streak.
A win for India would be their 10th crown in the SAFF age-group men's tournaments. Head coach Bibiano Fernandes is eager to add another title to his commendable record, having already secured three age-group championships. Both teams are primed for an intense battle that promises excitement for fans.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Bangladesh
- SAFF U19
- football
- championship
- final
- Bibiano Fernandes
- Blue Colts
- sports
- victory
ALSO READ
Chelsea Takes Commanding Lead in UEFA Conference League Semifinal
Rayhan Thomas Faces Tough Challenge at Tulum Championship
China and Japan Advance to Sudirman Cup Semi-Finals
Sabalenka Storms to Madrid Open Final Against Gauff
India, EU Accelerate Efforts to Finalize Landmark Free Trade Deal by 2025 End