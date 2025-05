Marnus Labuschagne's Pre-WTC Warm-Up Faces Early Setback

Marnus Labuschagne, Australia's former world number one Test batter, faces an early challenge in his preparations for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against South Africa. Hoping to regain his form, Labuschagne joined Glamorgan for two County Championship fixtures, aiming to adjust to English conditions.

Despite his ambitions, Labuschagne's stint against Northamptonshire at Sophia Gardens on Saturday was cut short by Harry Conway. He faced only seven deliveries before being caught for a duck, ending his session abruptly and emphasizing the tough road ahead for the batter to regain his proficiency.

While Conway's performance delighted Northamptonshire's coach Darren Lehmann, Labuschagne is left contemplating his form after a difficult series against India and Sri Lanka. His next opportunity against Northamptonshire is now critical in his quest to solidify his spot in the Australian team ahead of the WTC final.

