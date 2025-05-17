Delhi Capitals Ready for Fresh IPL 2025 Start Against Gujarat Titans

As the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 resumes after a brief pause, the Delhi Capitals are poised to clash with the Gujarat Titans at the Arun Jaitley Stadium this Sunday.

Speaking before their much-anticipated match, the Capitals' all-rounder, Vipraj Nigam, expressed the team's readiness for a "fresh start" and a focus on sustaining the momentum from their first game.

Despite the challenge of replacing key players like Mitchell Starc, Nigam emphasized the team's resolve to excel with the available squad, underscoring the importance of domestic cricket in shaping players for the IPL stage.

