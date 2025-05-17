Left Menu

Delhi Capitals Ready for Fresh IPL 2025 Start Against Gujarat Titans

Delhi Capitals gear up to face Gujarat Titans as IPL 2025 resumes. All-rounder Vipraj Nigam emphasizes a fresh start and continuity from the initial campaign. Despite player changes, the team aims to maintain momentum and leverage domestic cricket experience for success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-05-2025 19:38 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 19:38 IST
Delhi Capitals Ready for Fresh IPL 2025 Start Against Gujarat Titans
Kuldeep Yadav and Vipraj Nigam (Photo: Delhi Capitals). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 resumes after a brief pause, the Delhi Capitals are poised to clash with the Gujarat Titans at the Arun Jaitley Stadium this Sunday.

Speaking before their much-anticipated match, the Capitals' all-rounder, Vipraj Nigam, expressed the team's readiness for a "fresh start" and a focus on sustaining the momentum from their first game.

Despite the challenge of replacing key players like Mitchell Starc, Nigam emphasized the team's resolve to excel with the available squad, underscoring the importance of domestic cricket in shaping players for the IPL stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

