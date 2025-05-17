Gujarat Titans' Transparency Secures Overseas Players Amidst Conflict
The Gujarat Titans management successfully communicated transparency to its overseas players concerning the security issues after the India-Pakistan conflict. This ensured the players' safe return and allowed most to continue playing. Parthiv Patel emphasized the significance of clear communication in maintaining player confidence during uncertain times.
- Country:
- India
The Gujarat Titans management was lauded for its transparent communication with overseas players amidst security concerns following a military conflict with Pakistan, assistant coach Parthiv Patel revealed on Saturday.
The IPL faced a one-week suspension after the Pahalgam terror attack claimed the lives of 26 tourists. Such situations prompted swift team action to ensure the safety and satisfaction of players from abroad.
According to Patel, clear communication was crucial, leaving no room for confusion among the recruits. He emphasized the importance of adapting to the situation and focusing on maintaining momentum as the league resumed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Shein's Bumpy Road to London IPO: Communications Firms Dropped Amid Market Challenges
Escalating Tensions: Pakistan's Missile Tests Heighten India-Pakistan Conflict
Incomplete Tunnel Communication Hinders Key Rail Project
Tensions Rise: UNSC to Discuss India-Pakistan Conflict in Closed Consultations
Breach Prompts Immediate Action on Communications App