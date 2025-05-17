Luke Plapp's Triumphant Solo Ride in Giro d'Italia

Luke Plapp of Jayco AlUla clinched victory in stage eight of the Giro d'Italia on Saturday, showcasing a formidable solo effort during the 197 km journey from Giulianova to Castelraimondo. Plapp's triumph marked his inaugural Grand Tour stage win, achieved by attacking the Montelago climb.

Plapp overcame the Montelago climb with absolute determination, leading to a commanding victory. As he neared the finish line, the 24-year-old Australian maintained a substantial lead, expressing disbelief and joy as he realized his achievement. With no competitors in sight, Plapp secured his solo victory with ease.

Meanwhile, Diego Ulissi made Italian cycling history by taking the pink jersey, the first to do so in four years. Ulissi, riding for XDS-Astana, expressed his delight upon hearing the news of his new status as overall leader. His strong performance brought an end to the 86-stage drought for Italian cyclists wearing the iconic jersey.

(With inputs from agencies.)