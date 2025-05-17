Left Menu

Diego Ulissi Dons the Pink Jersey: A Historic Win for Italy

After a four-year wait, Italian cyclist Diego Ulissi has triumphed by securing the pink jersey in Giro d'Italia, becoming the first Italian to do so since 2021. Ulissi achieved a slender lead at stage eight, bringing an emotional moment for himself and Italian cycling fans.

In a thrilling comeback for Italy, Diego Ulissi, riding for Team XDS Astana, seized the iconic pink jersey at the Giro d'Italia, breaking a four-year drought for Italian riders. Ulissi's accomplishment came after finishing third in stage eight, enabling him to surpass Slovenian Primoz Roglic for the lead.

The excitement was palpable when Ulissi, at 35, learned of his achievement, making him the first Italian to lead since Alessandro De Marchi in 2021. Enthralled by the honor, Ulissi expressed his joy and reflected on his career and family achievements, which include eight stage wins and three daughters.

The actual stage victory was clinched by Australian cyclist Luke Plapp, marking his first Grand Tour win. As the race continues with stage nine in Tuscany, Ulissi hopes to maintain his lead, although he acknowledges the challenges ahead in the 181 km ride from Gubbio to Siena.

(With inputs from agencies.)

