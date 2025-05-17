Diego Ulissi Dons the Pink Jersey: A Historic Win for Italy

In a thrilling comeback for Italy, Diego Ulissi, riding for Team XDS Astana, seized the iconic pink jersey at the Giro d'Italia, breaking a four-year drought for Italian riders. Ulissi's accomplishment came after finishing third in stage eight, enabling him to surpass Slovenian Primoz Roglic for the lead.

The excitement was palpable when Ulissi, at 35, learned of his achievement, making him the first Italian to lead since Alessandro De Marchi in 2021. Enthralled by the honor, Ulissi expressed his joy and reflected on his career and family achievements, which include eight stage wins and three daughters.

The actual stage victory was clinched by Australian cyclist Luke Plapp, marking his first Grand Tour win. As the race continues with stage nine in Tuscany, Ulissi hopes to maintain his lead, although he acknowledges the challenges ahead in the 181 km ride from Gubbio to Siena.

(With inputs from agencies.)