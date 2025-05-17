Left Menu

Weather Woes and Stellar Starts at Quail Hollow: PGA Championship Thrills

Inclement weather disrupted the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow, causing delays and a revised start format. Despite these challenges, Jhonattan Vegas maintained his lead, with strong performances from Bryson DeChambeau and Jon Rahm. Rory McIlroy, nine shots behind, aims to replicate past comebacks at the event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-05-2025 23:53 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 23:53 IST
Weather Woes and Stellar Starts at Quail Hollow: PGA Championship Thrills
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The third round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Club was marked by significant weather-induced disruptions on Saturday. A delay of nearly 3.5 hours prompted organizers to alter the starting format, sending players off in groups of three from split tees, aiming to complete the day's schedule on time.

Players commenced from both the first and 10th tees, deviating from the traditional pair starts at the par-four first. The revised format saw Bryson DeChambeau and Jon Rahm making quick progress up the leaderboard, narrowing their gap with leader Jhonattan Vegas, who began the day with a two-shot lead.

Accompanied by Matthieu Pavon and Matt Fitzpatrick, Vegas faced intense competition from not only DeChambeau and Rahm but also South Korea's Kim Si-woo and world number one Scottie Scheffler. Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy, starting from the par-five 10th, looks to channel his 2010 comeback spirit to make a late surge in the championship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

 Global
2
Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

 Global
3
Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

 United States
4
Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New AI model detects credit card fraud with 99% accuracy and zero black box

Healthcare cyberattacks surge: Ransomware behind one in three breached patient records

How Gen Z is using digital platforms to lead climate action?

AI in journalism: Opportunity or obsolescence for the fourth estate?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025