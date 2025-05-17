Weather Woes and Stellar Starts at Quail Hollow: PGA Championship Thrills
Inclement weather disrupted the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow, causing delays and a revised start format. Despite these challenges, Jhonattan Vegas maintained his lead, with strong performances from Bryson DeChambeau and Jon Rahm. Rory McIlroy, nine shots behind, aims to replicate past comebacks at the event.
The third round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Club was marked by significant weather-induced disruptions on Saturday. A delay of nearly 3.5 hours prompted organizers to alter the starting format, sending players off in groups of three from split tees, aiming to complete the day's schedule on time.
Players commenced from both the first and 10th tees, deviating from the traditional pair starts at the par-four first. The revised format saw Bryson DeChambeau and Jon Rahm making quick progress up the leaderboard, narrowing their gap with leader Jhonattan Vegas, who began the day with a two-shot lead.
Accompanied by Matthieu Pavon and Matt Fitzpatrick, Vegas faced intense competition from not only DeChambeau and Rahm but also South Korea's Kim Si-woo and world number one Scottie Scheffler. Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy, starting from the par-five 10th, looks to channel his 2010 comeback spirit to make a late surge in the championship.
(With inputs from agencies.)
